Did Khloé Kardashian accidentally reveal her son's name?

Did Khloé Kardashian let slip the mystery behind her son's name? © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

It's not much of surprise that the 38-year-old Good American owner has been able to keep her and Tristan Thompson's son's name under wraps.

Let's face facts: nobody keeps secrets like the Kardashian-Jenners.

Yet, she may have accidentally slipped up as eagled-eyes fans noted a clue from her recent Instagram story that featured footage of her daughter True's Octonauts-themed birthday bash.



Among the opulent decor was a booth from the bag brand Stoney Clover Lane that had pastel backpacks that were customized with the kids' names who attended.

But one bag featuring the moniker "Christian" stood out.

Most of the kiddies' names on the bags were accounted for, as well as KoKo's bestie Malika Haqq's son Ace, who is Kris Jenner's godson.

And yes, "Christian" could very well be a name of a relative or friend, and KoKo and Tristan's eight-month-old son may be a bit too young for a backpack.

Regardless, it wouldn't be too far-fetched that the parents had a bag customized for True's younger sibling as well.