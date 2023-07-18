Did Khloé Kardashian spill her thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Wood's reunion?
Los Angeles, California - With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods officially burying the hatchet years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, it seems Khloé Kardashian has weighed in on her sister's decision to forgive her former BFF.
One of the messiest feuds in KarJenner history appeared to have come to an end on Saturday when photos revealed Kylie and Jordyn reuniting four years after the cheating scandal that appeared to end their friendship.
For those who may have forgotten, the pair's once-inseparable bond was severed when Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Tristan, who was still dating Khloé at the time.
The NBA star denied the rumors at first, but Jordyn later confirmed the pair did indeed kiss at a party he hosted. The scandal then took center stage on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as Khloé had an explosive reaction to the news and Kylie confessed she was "scared" of her friend after the betrayal.
With the 25-year-old former friends apparently making nice, the Good American founder seems to be on the same page as she shares messages of forgiveness on her Instagram story.
"It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand," one quote said. "Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow."
With the feud now water under the bridge, sources have dished on how exactly the reunion came to be and why Jordyn made the decision to reach out to Kylie.
Kylie Jenner reportedly received an apology from Jordyn Woods before reuniting
An insider told PEOPLE that Jordyn was the one who reached out to Kylie with an apology about the scandal and that Saturday's dinner wasn't their first reunion.
"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the source said.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder was open about her conflicted feelings about her family's reality show, admitting that she felt torn between her BFF and her older sister.
Still, the KarJenner clan cut off Jordyn entirely, despite Khloé later getting back with Tristan (who subsequently cheated once again and fathered a baby with another woman in 2021).
Khloé later said on the season 20 reunion of KUWTK that the decision was ultimately up to Kylie as to whether Jordyn should be welcomed into their inner circle once again.
"I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine to me," she said.
