Did Khloé Kardashian spill her thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Wood's reunion?

Los Angeles, California - With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods officially burying the hatchet years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, it seems Khloé Kardashian has weighed in on her sister's decision to forgive her former BFF.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) shared several cryptic messages on social media that seemingly revealed her thoughts about Kylie Jenner (l.) and Jordyn Woods reuniting. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Unique Nicole & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

One of the messiest feuds in KarJenner history appeared to have come to an end on Saturday when photos revealed Kylie and Jordyn reuniting four years after the cheating scandal that appeared to end their friendship.

For those who may have forgotten, the pair's once-inseparable bond was severed when Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Tristan, who was still dating Khloé at the time.

The NBA star denied the rumors at first, but Jordyn later confirmed the pair did indeed kiss at a party he hosted. The scandal then took center stage on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as Khloé had an explosive reaction to the news and Kylie confessed she was "scared" of her friend after the betrayal.

With the 25-year-old former friends apparently making nice, the Good American founder seems to be on the same page as she shares messages of forgiveness on her Instagram story.

"It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand," one quote said. "Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow."

With the feud now water under the bridge, sources have dished on how exactly the reunion came to be and why Jordyn made the decision to reach out to Kylie.