Khloé Kardashian cuddles up with son Tatum: "Me and my baby"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared some adorable new snaps with her baby boy, Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to drop new photos with her one-year-old baby boy, Tatum. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star dropped the too-cute-for-words photos via Instagram on Thursday.

"Me and my baby," she captioned the photo dump.

The slideshow kicked off with a snap of Tatum snuggling up to Khloé, with the later photos showing the duo sharing a sweet laugh together.

Fans couldn't help but comment on the one-year-old's resemblance to the Good American founder's brother, Rob Kardashian.

The similarities haven't gone unnoticed by the family, either, as Kim Kardashian once called Tatum "Rob Jr," while she nicknamed his older sister, True, "Tristan Jr" in a sweet IG comment.

Khloé shares both five-year-old True and Tatum, who will turn two this July, with her ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The parents dated on and off for several years, beginning in 2016, but they last called it quits in 2021 in the wake of yet another cheating scandal on Tristan's part.

Despite the tumultuous romance, Khloé and the 32-year-old Cleveland Cavalier have remained on amicable terms as they coparent their two children.