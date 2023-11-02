Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she's "triggered" by Tristan Thompson
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian isn't mincing words when it comes to her dislike for Khloé Kardashian's ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul shared she gets "triggered" by the NBA star despite her family's willingness to forgive and forget his past infidelities and causing Khloé pain.
Kourt's 11-year-old daughter also isn't the hugest fan of Tristan either, according to the pregnant star.
"I feel like she gets it from me," Kourt explained on the reality TV series, after KoKo asked if the Lemme founder was okay with Tristan coming to her Palm Springs pad.
"I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him," Kourt said. "I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.'"
Kourtney Kardahsian isn't ready to forgive and forget Tristan Thompson's infidelities
Kourtney further dished in her solo confessional, or "konfessional," "Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister."
"There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."
Meanwhile, KoKo reflected on her niece's ill feelings towards her unfaithful ex, and her thoughts are surprising.
"I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying," the Good American owner shared, adding, "I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."
Confirmed by teasers for future episodes of the Hulu show, fans will eventually see Kourtney confront Tristan over his past scandals. Stay tuned!
