Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she's "triggered" by Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian isn't mincing words when it comes to her dislike for Khloé Kardashian 's ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) still isn't the biggest fan of her sister's ex Tristan Thompson, and got honest about her feelings on The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul shared she gets "triggered" by the NBA star despite her family's willingness to forgive and forget his past infidelities and causing Khloé pain.

Kourt's 11-year-old daughter also isn't the hugest fan of Tristan either, according to the pregnant star.

"I feel like she gets it from me," Kourt explained on the reality TV series, after KoKo asked if the Lemme founder was okay with Tristan coming to her Palm Springs pad.

"I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him," Kourt said. "I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.'"