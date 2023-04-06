Khloé Kardashian drops coy hint about baby boy's name

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has teased that her son's name continues a tradition she began with her daughter True.

Khloé Kardashian teases that her son's name starts with a T. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

It seems we may have jumped the gun on KoKo's baby boy's name.

Though it was assumed that the 38-year-old Good American owner may have named her son "Christian" due to her recent Instagram story, Khloé has clarified that her son's name does begin with a "T."



While speaking to Jennifer Hudson on the singer's titular talk show, The Kardashians star gushed over her nine-month-old baby while teasing his moniker.

"Yes, he's named. But, I haven't announced it yet," she replied after Hudson asked if she and Tristan Thompson named their son.

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."