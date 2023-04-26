Khloé Kardashian shares pics from True's dreamy Disneyland birthday trip

Anaheim, California - Khloé Kardashian continued celebrating her daughter True's birthday with a magical trip to Disneyland!

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson enjoyed a girls day to Disneyland for the latter's fifth birthday! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 38-year-old Kardashian star kept the bday celebrations for her daughter going with an impromptu trip to the amusement park.

On Tuesday, KoKo posted snaps of the vacay on Instagram where True was accompanied by her cousins Stormi Webster, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian.

The Good American owner's BFFs Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, as well Halcro's daughter Dove, also joined in on the day trip.

"We went to Disneyland," she captioned the post.

Per Khloé's photo dump, the girl gang was seen posing together for a group pic with the infamous Mickey Mouse, as well enjoying a few of the attractions including the tea cup rode - a move that big sis, Kourtney Kardashian said took "bravery" on KoKo's part.

"Wow a very big adventure for you," Kourt commented under the post.

"And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, I still don't do the teacups."