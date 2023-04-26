Khloé Kardashian shares pics from True's dreamy Disneyland birthday trip
Anaheim, California - Khloé Kardashian continued celebrating her daughter True's birthday with a magical trip to Disneyland!
The 38-year-old Kardashian star kept the bday celebrations for her daughter going with an impromptu trip to the amusement park.
On Tuesday, KoKo posted snaps of the vacay on Instagram where True was accompanied by her cousins Stormi Webster, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian.
The Good American owner's BFFs Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, as well Halcro's daughter Dove, also joined in on the day trip.
"We went to Disneyland," she captioned the post.
Per Khloé's photo dump, the girl gang was seen posing together for a group pic with the infamous Mickey Mouse, as well enjoying a few of the attractions including the tea cup rode - a move that big sis, Kourtney Kardashian said took "bravery" on KoKo's part.
"Wow a very big adventure for you," Kourt commented under the post.
"And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, I still don't do the teacups."
Khloé Kardashian continues to honor True's fifth bday!
Prior to the Kardashians taking over Disneyland, Khloé kicked off True's birthday month with an incredible Octonauts-themed birthday party.
Tristan Thompson, KoKo's unfaithful baby daddy, was present for his daughter's colorful birthday bash.
While it's still unclear what exactly is going between Khloé and Tristan, it's nice to see their daughter enjoying her birthday month in true Kardashian style!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian