Khloé Kardashian's daughter and niece twin in Aaliyah-themed t-shirts
Los Angeles, California - True besties! Khloé Kardashian showed off her daughter True and niece Dream's matching fits on Instagram!
Get ready for cuteness overload, as the 39-year-old Good American owner's most recent post is just that!
KoKo's IG post from Friday featured back-to-back snaps of the littlest Kardashian girls' fashionable and matching looks.
The duo wore black Aaliyah T-shirts and purple backpacks that spelled out each of their names in purple patches.
The first pic showed True and Dream, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, sweetly holding up peace signs and smiling.
The precious pair then showed off their customized backpacks in the second pic.
Khloé Kardashian shares the love with her children, nieces, and nephews
It's no secret that KoKo is the momma bear of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, as she's been seen spending time solo with her daughter and nieces on several occasions.
Over the summer, The Kardashians star held a pink-themed sleepover bash for True and her other niece, Penelope Disick. She's also recently shared more pics of her baby boy Tatum, whom she also shares with ex, Tristan Thompson.
One thing is for sure, to have Khloé as a mom or aunt is truly a dream come true!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian