Khloé Kardashian's daughter and niece twin in Aaliyah-themed t-shirts

Los Angeles, California - True besties! Khloé Kardashian showed off her daughter True and niece Dream's matching fits on Instagram!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) showed off True and Dream's matching outfits on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Get ready for cuteness overload, as the 39-year-old Good American owner's most recent post is just that!

KoKo's IG post from Friday featured back-to-back snaps of the littlest Kardashian girls' fashionable and matching looks.

The duo wore black Aaliyah T-shirts and purple backpacks that spelled out each of their names in purple patches.

The first pic showed True and Dream, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, sweetly holding up peace signs and smiling.

The precious pair then showed off their customized backpacks in the second pic.