Khloé Kardashian says she may join OnlyFans: "Woo hoo!"

Los Angeles, California - On the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian looked to her future and gave a surprising response on where she sees herself!

Khloé Kardashian gave a candid response after being asked what's next for her on the season finale of The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Thursday, the reality TV series concluded its latest season, and the 39-year-old Good American founder dished on what's next for her following her rough ride with her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

After a producer asked what's next for KoKo, she responded in her confessional, "I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative."

The Revenge Body star continued by suggesting foot-focused content may be next.

"You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it! Put on pantyhose, do people still wear that?, slowly, sure! Take off a sock, woo hoo! Put my foot in some Jello, I don't know. Ooh mud, sand between my toes," she continued.

KoKo added, "I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account."

"Swipe up for my OnlyFans link," she said, as the episode came to an official end.