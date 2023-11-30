Khloé Kardashian says she may join OnlyFans: "Woo hoo!"

Khloé Kardashian jokingly suggested that she may join Only Fans after having her Tristan Thompson drama on season four of Hulu's The Kardashians!

Los Angeles, California - On the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian looked to her future and gave a surprising response on where she sees herself!

On Thursday, the reality TV series concluded its latest season, and the 39-year-old Good American founder dished on what's next for her following her rough ride with her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

After a producer asked what's next for KoKo, she responded in her confessional, "I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative."

The Revenge Body star continued by suggesting foot-focused content may be next.

"You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it! Put on pantyhose, do people still wear that?, slowly, sure! Take off a sock, woo hoo! Put my foot in some Jello, I don't know. Ooh mud, sand between my toes," she continued.

KoKo added, "I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account."

"Swipe up for my OnlyFans link," she said, as the episode came to an official end.

Khloé Kardashian makes light of her turbulent season on The Kardashians

For those who haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians, the business mogul's baby daddy spent the majority of this season on the show attempting to right his wrongs by apologizing to Khloé and her family.

Still, Khloé has doubled down on her stance that she isn't looking to rekindle anything with Tristan - for now.

The Kardashians Season 4 is now streaming on Hulu!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

