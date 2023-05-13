Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and more heat up Warriors-Lakers game

Los Angeles, California – The stars were out on Friday night to see the Lakers vs. Warriors shoot some hoops in LA, rounding out action off the court that was as hot as it was on.

Kendall Jenner (l.) and Bad Bunny got close sitting courtside, while her half sister Kim Kardashian (r.) and daughter North West also attended the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game on Friday. © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LeBron James and his Lakers home team toppled the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the teams' series to advance to the NBA Western Conference finals, much to the delight of the Los Angeles crowd.

The star power dazzled as some big name celebrities cheered their California teams on.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together on yet another outing and got cozy courtside, ramping up more speculation the two are a new item.

Kenny's half-sister Kim Kardashian showed up at the teams' playoff game for the second weekend in a row, donning a Jack Nicholson shirt - who was also at the game! She arrived with her daughter North West sporting matching yellow, black, and white ensembles. North raised eyebrows holding a homemade sign reading "Tristan Thompson," showing her support for her aunt Khloé Kardashian's on-and-off again Lakers ex.

Tech bigwig Elon Musk was in the house and likely supporting San Francisco as the home of his company Twitter – from which he just announced he's stepping down as CEO.

Rapper Jack Harlow was also there, perhaps gaining some inspo for his upcoming film role in the remake of the basketball classic, White Men Can’t Jump. The 1992 movie's star Woody Harrelson was also spotted at the game posing with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Some more famous faces at Crypto.com Arena included Leonardo DiCaprio, and rappers Quavo and Tyler, the Creator.

Check out the celebrity sightings below!