Khloé Kardashian's kids hug it out in sweet new photo

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian gave her two children a sweet shout-out as she shared a new photo of her daughter, True, and son, Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable new photo of her two children, Tatum and True (r.), on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star posted the new snap to Instagram on Monday with the caption "My babies," along with pink and blue hearts, prayer hand, and teary-eyed emojis.

Both youngsters are seen smiling gleefully for the camera, with five-year-old True holding her younger brother extra close.

Though Khloé initially kept her one-year-old baby boy off social media, she has gradually let fans get a better look at her life at home as a mom of two with more sweet snaps of Tatum.

The Good American mogul recently confronted True and Tatum's dad, Tristan Thompson, in the latest episode of season 4 of The Kardashians.

The new season documents the 32-year-old NBA star's time living with Khloé after the sudden death of his mother.

The temporary stay brought up heightened emotions between the exes, with Tristan calling Khloé his "person" despite his repeated infidelity during their relationship.