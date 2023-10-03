Khloé Kardashian shares adorable new footage of baby boy Tatum

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian let fans into her life at home with another rare peek at her 1-year-old son Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian shared new footage of her baby boy, Tatum, on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star has shared two new videos of her baby boy, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, via her Instagram story.

In the first video, Tatum can be seen watching a water fountain in Khloé's backyard.

Ever the protective mom, KoKo is heard quickly saying "No" as Tatum reaches to put his hand in the fountain before the clip abruptly cuts off.

The video, posted on Monday, followed another post of the toddler proudly carrying a rock he found around the back entrance of the reality star's home.

Though Khloé opted to keep Tatum largely out of the private eye in the months after his birth in 2022, she has since allowed fans in with social media posts showcasing her youngest child.

The Good American mogul got candid about the state of her relationship with Tatum's dad in the newest season of The Kardashians, confirming that the pair has, in fact, not reunited.