Khloé Kardashian drops rare family pic for ex Tristan Thompson's birthday

Khloé Kardashian shared a touching Instagram tribute for Tristan Thompson's birthday. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Good American founder gave her ex some birthday love with a rare look at their family.

KoKo dropped two pics via her Instagram story, the first featuring an unseen snap of Tristan with the former couple's two kiddies, True and Tatum.

"Happy birthday, @realtristan13," she captioned the pic, where the NBA star was seen getting gifts from his children.

In the following photo, Tristan smiled with his younger brother Amari, who is now under the Cleveland Cavaliers player's guardianship.

The reality star sweetly wrote under the pic, "Your mommy is proud of you," referring to Tristan's late mother, Andrea.

KoKo has stressed that she isn't interested in reconciling with her baby daddy, and fans got a first-hand look at his attempt to earn back the Kardashian-Jenner clan's trust following his numerous cheating scandals on The Kardashians' fourth season.