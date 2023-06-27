Kim Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner's motherhood secret: "Vodka at 5 o'clock every day"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got a little too real while dishing on the challenges of motherhood and her own mom's secret to parenting the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
On Monday, the 41-year-old reality star hilariously exposed her famous momager while speaking to Vogue Italia about the difficulties of motherhood.
With four kids of her own now, Kim admitted she has a better appreciation for Kris Jenner now than she did growing up.
"I have so much respect for parents, and now I can't believe what my mom went through," she said. "I constantly ask her: 'How did you do it? Six kids, six big personalities. We're all so different; how did you really handle it?'"
Kim is the second-eldest of the Kar-Jenner clan, which includes older sister Kourtney Kardashian, younger sister Khloé Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
So what's the matriarch's secret?
"Why do you think I had my vodka at 5 o'clock every day?" Kim recalled Kris answering.
Elsewhere in the interview, the SKIMs founder got a bit more serious as she discussed the challenges of her raising her children while her ex-husband, Kanye West, continues to make headlines with his controversial behavior.
Kim Kardashian opens up on hiding her feelings about Kanye West's behavior
While Kim says she tries to keep an open dialogue with her children on topics they'll understand, she does her best to hide her emotions when it comes to their father and his erratic behavior.
"If it's something concerning my kids' dad and I'm upset, I try not to show as much emotion. I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know," she said.
"There's nothing worse than 'You'll understand when you're older.' I don't want to be that person."
The Kardashians star previously opened up about how challenging co-parenting with the rapper can be and again dished on her decision to stay quiet on his behavior.
"One day, my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could. They'll thank me, and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know. It's not my place anymore to jump in," she said last December.
Cover photo: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP