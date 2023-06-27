Kim Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner's motherhood secret: "Vodka at 5 o'clock every day"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got a little too real while dishing on the challenges of motherhood and her own mom's secret to parenting the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian (l) revealed the hilarious response her mom, Kris Jenner, gave when asked about her parenting skills. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 41-year-old reality star hilariously exposed her famous momager while speaking to Vogue Italia about the difficulties of motherhood.

With four kids of her own now, Kim admitted she has a better appreciation for Kris Jenner now than she did growing up.

"I have so much respect for parents, and now I can't believe what my mom went through," she said. "I constantly ask her: 'How did you do it? Six kids, six big personalities. We're all so different; how did you really handle it?'"

Kim is the second-eldest of the Kar-Jenner clan, which includes older sister Kourtney Kardashian, younger sister Khloé Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

So what's the matriarch's secret?



"Why do you think I had my vodka at 5 o'clock every day?" Kim recalled Kris answering.

Elsewhere in the interview, the SKIMs founder got a bit more serious as she discussed the challenges of her raising her children while her ex-husband, Kanye West, continues to make headlines with his controversial behavior.