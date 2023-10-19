Khloé Kardashian clashes over Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

Los Angeles, California - Things got tense between Khloé Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner as they discussed her ex Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians !

Khloé Kardashian (r.) and Kris Jenner have opposing views on if Tristan Thompson deserves a second chance, which they discussed on The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO/Landmark Media

Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series featured the 39-year-old Good American mogul and her momager discussing Khloé and her ex's complicated relationship.

Kris tried to play devil's advocate as she expressed "concerns" that her daughter will "regret" not trying to make things work with Tristan, who is the father of her two children and infamously cheated on her.

"You and Tristan do spend a lot of quality co-parenting time together," she said to KoKo.

"What happens if he moves on and you haven't moved on? How are you going to feel about that?"

"I don't know until I get there," the Kocktails with Khloé star replied, adding, "But I want him to move on. I want him to find someone and to be happy, whatever that means."