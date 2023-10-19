Khloé Kardashian clashes over Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

Will Khloé Kardashian give Tristan Thompson another chance? On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner questioned if Khloé is truly ready to move on.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Things got tense between Khloé Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner as they discussed her ex Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) and Kris Jenner have opposing views on if Tristan Thompson deserves a second chance, which they discussed on The Kardashians.
© Collage: IMAGO/Landmark Media

Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series featured the 39-year-old Good American mogul and her momager discussing Khloé and her ex's complicated relationship.

Kris tried to play devil's advocate as she expressed "concerns" that her daughter will "regret" not trying to make things work with Tristan, who is the father of her two children and infamously cheated on her.

"You and Tristan do spend a lot of quality co-parenting time together," she said to KoKo.

"What happens if he moves on and you haven't moved on? How are you going to feel about that?"

"I don't know until I get there," the Kocktails with Khloé star replied, adding, "But I want him to move on. I want him to find someone and to be happy, whatever that means."

Khloé Kardashian confronts Kris Jenner about cheating

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson (r.) split for the second time in 2021 after the NBA star confessed to fathering a child while the two were still together.
© Screenshot/Instagram/realtristan13

Khloé, who let her unfaithful ex stay with her after his mom passed away, continued, "I imagine the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit."

Yet Kris seemed to be team Tristan, as she noted, "I see how he looks at you, I see, you know, the effort he puts into you and the kids."

But things got interesting Khloé asked her mom, "What was the mindset when you cheated?" referring to Kris' affair, which led to her divorce from Robert Kardashian Sr.

"You're asking me?" noted a surprised Kris, before Khloé continued, "Who the f**k else am I talking to?"

The episode ends with a "To Be Continued," suggesting that the drama has only begun!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Landmark Media

