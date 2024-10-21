Khloé Kardashian celebrates spooky season with annual family pumpkin party!
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit this weekend with an adorable pumpkin party for her family!
Mama Bear KoKo was back in action with her pumpkin-decorating bash, which she throws each year for the Kar-Jenner kiddos.
The 40-year-old Good American owner offered a glimpse at the family gathering via her Instagram and Snapchat stories on Sunday.
In the first pic she shared, KoKo was captured holding her son, two-year-old Tatum, in her arms while her daughter, six-year-old True, sweetly held her mom's hand as the trio rocked matching skeleton onesies.
She captioned the post, "Come inside my 2024 cousins pumpkin party!" while also providing a link to further Snapchat posts.
More footage from the spooky soirée showed Halloween-themed treats provided by Cake Gourmet Sugar Service Halloween, plus more family pics that featured momager Kris Jenner dressed in a Snow White costume, canvas-panting and pumpkin-decorating stations, and Kim Kardashian with her youngest son, Psalm West.
It's no secret that Halloween is a big holiday for the Kar-Jenners, though the famous family kicked off this year's spooky season with some controversy thanks to Kourtney's risqué decorations!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian