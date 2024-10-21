Khloé Kardashian celebrates spooky season with annual family pumpkin party!

Khloé Kardashian dropped footage from her annual pumpkin-decorating bash for the Kar-Jenner kids in honor of the famous family's favorite holiday!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit this weekend with an adorable pumpkin party for her family!

Khloé Kardashian (c.) continued her spooky season tradition by hosting her annual pumpkin-decoration bash.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

Mama Bear KoKo was back in action with her pumpkin-decorating bash, which she throws each year for the Kar-Jenner kiddos.

The 40-year-old Good American owner offered a glimpse at the family gathering via her Instagram and Snapchat stories on Sunday.

In the first pic she shared, KoKo was captured holding her son, two-year-old Tatum, in her arms while her daughter, six-year-old True, sweetly held her mom's hand as the trio rocked matching skeleton onesies.

She captioned the post, "Come inside my 2024 cousins pumpkin party!" while also providing a link to further Snapchat posts.

More footage from the spooky soirée showed Halloween-themed treats provided by Cake Gourmet Sugar Service Halloween, plus more family pics that featured momager Kris Jenner dressed in a Snow White costume, canvas-panting and pumpkin-decorating stations, and Kim Kardashian with her youngest son, Psalm West.

It's no secret that Halloween is a big holiday for the Kar-Jenners, though the famous family kicked off this year's spooky season with some controversy thanks to Kourtney's risqué decorations!

