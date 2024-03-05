Khloé Kardashian drops blunt message: "I feel like slapping someone"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's latest Instagram caption raised some eyebrows, though the reality star looked stunning in her fit!

The 39-year-old Good American founder may not have had nice words to share in her Monday post, but she still slayed!

KoKo's newest photo dump featured her rocking an all-black, fitted SKIMs jumpsuit, oversized jacket, and matching, slouchy knee-high boots.

The Kardashians star struck several sexy poses while her honey-blonde curls were styled in loose waves, and her makeup was flawless!

But the fashion mogul's caption shared is what got the streets talking.

"Sometimes I put these emojis instead of words because my words aren't very kind all the time. Today I feel like slapping someone. So take the emoji instead, namaste," KoKo wrote.

Who could've ruffled Khloé's feathers?