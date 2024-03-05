Khloé Kardashian drops blunt message: "I feel like slapping someone"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram caption raised some eyebrows, though the reality star looked stunning in her fit!
The 39-year-old Good American founder may not have had nice words to share in her Monday post, but she still slayed!
KoKo's newest photo dump featured her rocking an all-black, fitted SKIMs jumpsuit, oversized jacket, and matching, slouchy knee-high boots.
The Kardashians star struck several sexy poses while her honey-blonde curls were styled in loose waves, and her makeup was flawless!
But the fashion mogul's caption shared is what got the streets talking.
"Sometimes I put these emojis instead of words because my words aren't very kind all the time. Today I feel like slapping someone. So take the emoji instead, namaste," KoKo wrote.
Who could've ruffled Khloé's feathers?
Khloé Kardashian distances herself from past romance drama
KoKo has been relatively single since splitting from Tristan Thompson, though the exes have had their fair share of drama.
As of late, the busy mom has been focused on raising her two kiddies True and Tatum.
Whoever made Khloé angry better watch out, since hell hath no fury like a woman scorn!
