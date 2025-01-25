Khloé Kardashian reveals drastic new look in sultry selfies!

Los Angeles, California - New year, new hair! Khloé Kardashian has undergone a major chop to kick off 2025.

Khloé Kardashian dropped a look at her sexy new bob on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

The 40-year-old reality star turned heads when she debuted her fresh cut via Instagram on Friday evening.

Her post featured three selfies flaunting her previously long brunette hair that is now styled into a soft, shoulder-length bob with plenty of volume – which she playfully dubbed "bobby" in the caption.

The Good American mogul added an olive green spaghetti strap top and a striking silver cross necklace to her look, as well as a smokey-eye and nude lip combo for her makeup.

The post received major approval from her followers and family, including her BFF Scott Disick, who wrote in the comments, "Love a good bob."

KoKo's transformation isn't the only new thing she's doing in 2025 – the mom of two has just released the second episode of her new podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, with guest star Jay Shetty.