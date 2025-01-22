Khloé Kardashian makes bombshell confession on relationship trauma and status with Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has experienced her fair share of heartbreak , and now she's getting real about how it affected her as a person.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) has experienced her fair share of heartbreak, most recently with on-again-off-again partner Tristan Thompson (l.) © Collage: Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The second episode of KoKo's new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land dropped on Wednesday via X.

In it, the Kardashians star was joined by life coach and author Jay Shetty for an earnest convo about love.

The 40-year-old Good American founder explained that, despite the difficult times her exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom put her through, she is not "ashamed" of her past.

Speaking of her most recent ex Tristan, Khloé revealed that they "aren't together anymore – but we co-parent really, really well."

The mom of two went on, saying, "I've chosen to not [date] because I genuinely don't want to. Right now, I'm not dating because my relationship with my kids [is] everything to me... where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love, and I just want to be as present as I can. I don't want any distractions right now in my life."

"I had to deal with a lot of trauma to get to this point... We were talking about the beginning: don't discredit the things that brought you to this journey, because even though I wouldn't wish on anyone what I went through romantically, I'm also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically," she continued.

"I also think it's one of my superpowers that I went through those things, and I still have such a softness for love and for life... It made me better."