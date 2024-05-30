Kylie Jenner reveals where she stands with Jordyn Woods after dramatic falling out
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner revealed the truth behind her relationship with Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson scandal on The Kardashians!
During the May 30 episode for the Hulu TV show, the 26-year-old Why founder touched on where she stands with the socialite.
Kylie and Jordyn were once inseparable and even lived together before Jordyn was allegedly kissed Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy.
While speaking to KoKo, the beauty mogul shared that she and Jordyn spent time together in Paris and noted that the two have a lot more "healthy distance" in their relationship.
Kylie explained, "Now it's like, we talk once a month," adding that she's happy that the "narrative" about their relationship is "over."
The mom of two continued, "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever, and now it's over."
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have moved past the drama
Kylie and Jordyn showed that they were still "cool" when they were captured grabbing sushi together and having a girls' day in NYC last year.
Yet, the Good American owner is still "frustrated" with the media "pinning" the girls against each other and has also moved from the drama.
"I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie, and we're not like that because we're just living. We're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore," Khloé dished in a confessional.
Will Jordyn appear on the series now that she and Kylie are on good terms? Find out on the next episode of The Kardashians!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jordynwoods & kyliejenner