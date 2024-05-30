Kylie Jenner reveals where she stands with Jordyn Woods after dramatic falling out

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner revealed the truth behind her relationship with Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson scandal on The Kardashians!

Kylie Jenner shared that she and Jordyn Woods (l.) have a "healthy" distance in their relationship after their falling out. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jordynwoods & kyliejenner

During the May 30 episode for the Hulu TV show, the 26-year-old Why founder touched on where she stands with the socialite.

Kylie and Jordyn were once inseparable and even lived together before Jordyn was allegedly kissed Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy.

While speaking to KoKo, the beauty mogul shared that she and Jordyn spent time together in Paris and noted that the two have a lot more "healthy distance" in their relationship.

Kylie explained, "Now it's like, we talk once a month," adding that she's happy that the "narrative" about their relationship is "over."

The mom of two continued, "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever, and now it's over."