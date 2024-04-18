Khloé Kardashian's "motivational" beach snap gets dragged by fans

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's inspirational caption for her latest Instagram post wasn't as well-received by fans as she had hopped!

Khloé Kardashian's attempts to motivate her fans seriously backfired. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American mogul attempted to motivate herself – and her fans – while sharing another look at her recent Turks and Caicos getaway with her family.

On Wednesday, KoKo's snap featured her from the neck down as she stretched her body out on the white sand.

She sported a skimpy, tan bikini and a black cover-up draped over her shoulders.

In the caption, The Kardashians star wrote, "This post is for me to be motivated! Come on Khloé! You got this. Time to turn up the cardio and weights."

While everyone knows that the Revenge Body host is all about that gym life, the caption received a lukewarm reception from her followers for its tone-deaf message.

One follower commented, "Worst messaging to women, absolutely negligible," as another user remarked, "I do not understand how a girl Mom doesn't see how damaging this is."