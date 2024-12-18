Khloé Kardashian shows off lavish Christmas decor and adorable pet kitty

Khloé Kardashian was rocking around the Christmas tree with her kids and her adorable pet cat, Baby Kitty, in her winter wonderland-themed home!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared new footage of her holiday joy with her children and their adorable pet kitty!

Khloé Kardashian has given a look at her holiday-themed home.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

The halls have been decked in the Good American co-founder's home, per footage she shared via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

KoKo first filmed videos of her daughter Dream, son Tatum, and niece Dream performing a dance routine around the 44-year-old's stunning Christmas decor.

Khloé supported the adorable trio with a round of applause after they ended their number.

More footage on her stories showed Christmas trees covered with sparkling lights, while KoKo's countertops and table were adorned with lit-up hedges plus tree ornaments.

Yet the cutest moment came from her cat, the aptly-named Baby Kitty, who was sweetly caught messing with the glass fixtures on her lavish tree.

Christmas is clearly the Kardashian-Jenner's favorite holiday – besides Halloween – so it's no surprise that Khloé has transformed her house into a proper winter wonderland.

Khloé shared footage of her kids True and Tatum, plus niece Dream, dancing around her lavish holiday decorations.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was the first among the siblings to share a look at her holiday decorations as she, too, has multiple trees adorned around her mansion!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

