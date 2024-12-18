Khloé Kardashian shows off lavish Christmas decor and adorable pet kitty

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared new footage of her holiday joy with her children and their adorable pet kitty!

Khloé Kardashian has given a look at her holiday-themed home. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

The halls have been decked in the Good American co-founder's home, per footage she shared via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

KoKo first filmed videos of her daughter Dream, son Tatum, and niece Dream performing a dance routine around the 44-year-old's stunning Christmas decor.

Khloé supported the adorable trio with a round of applause after they ended their number.

More footage on her stories showed Christmas trees covered with sparkling lights, while KoKo's countertops and table were adorned with lit-up hedges plus tree ornaments.



Yet the cutest moment came from her cat, the aptly-named Baby Kitty, who was sweetly caught messing with the glass fixtures on her lavish tree.

Christmas is clearly the Kardashian-Jenner's favorite holiday – besides Halloween – so it's no surprise that Khloé has transformed her house into a proper winter wonderland.