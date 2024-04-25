Khloé Kardashian welcomes second furry addition to the family

Khloé Kardashian's family has grown by one as the reality star shared that she adopted a second cat in honor of her daughter True's sixth birthday.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has transitioned into a cat mom after gifting her daughter True another kitty!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) is a fur mom of two! The reality star introduced her new kitty to the world on Instagram.
Khloé Kardashian (r.) is a fur mom of two! The reality star introduced her new kitty to the world on Instagram.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Good American founder announced on Instagram that she adopted a second cat named "baby kitty" for her mini-me's birthday.

Under the photo dump where the adorable fur baby is the featured pic, KoKo wrote, "Welcome to the family Baby Kitty."

She continued, "All True wanted for her [sixth] birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty."

The dump included a sweet snap of
True cuddling the kitten, plus another photo that showed the reality star's daughter gushing over the new family member eating.

The post ended with a cute clip of Baby Kitty playfully pawing at a glass filled with makeup brushes, which received a hilarious reaction from Kylie Jenner, who wrote in the comments, "Not my concealer brush!!!"

KoKo added that she never thought "in a million years" that she would own two cats.

The Kardashians star joked, "But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

