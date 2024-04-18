Kim Kardashian gets roasted for seemingly fake nose-dive photos

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got viciously mocked by fans for her recent Instagram post!

Kim Kardashian's latest footage from her Turks and Caicos trip raised some eyebrows. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the SKIMs mogul attempted to show off more footage from her family's lavish Turks and Caicos excursion, but the effort horrifically backfired!

The photo dump featured Kimmy Cakes striking sultry poses in the clear blue ocean while rocking a soaking wet white cover-up over her skimpy black bikini set.

Yet, there was one photo that got everyone's attention: a snap of the reality star diving into what appeared to be shallow water.

The pic got a lot of jabs from her followers, who were very confused over the pose.

"Why is she diving in knee deep water?" one fan questioned, while another wrote, "Girl where r u jumping????"

One user even poked fun at Kim's iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians moment when she infamously lost her diamond earrings in the ocean and was famously reminded by older sister Kourtney that "there's people that are dying."

The follower joked, "I hope you didn't lose your earrings again."

Ouch!