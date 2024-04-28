Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum honors aunt Kim with adorable tribute

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's baby boy Tatum may have confirmed that Kim is his favorite auntie!

Khloé Kardashian's (r.) son Tatum (l.) adorably rocked a Kim Kardashian shirt in her latest Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Friday, the 39-year-old reality star shared a look at her growing son, who gave a subtle nod to the 42-year-old beauty mogul.

KoKo dropped a snap via her Instagram story of little Tatum rocking a black t-shirt that features a collage of Kim's most iconic looks, plus matching denim shorts and white slip-on shoes.

The shirt had "Kim Kardashian" in bold red lettering in the middle and the SKIMs mogul in her "wet dress" from the 2019 Met Gala, a neon yellow dress with a high pony, and a racy white, cutout dress.

The post didn't have a caption, but did it really need one?

Nonetheless, it would appear that little Tatum may have already picked Kim as his favorite aunt.