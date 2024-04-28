Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum honors aunt Kim with adorable tribute
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's baby boy Tatum may have confirmed that Kim is his favorite auntie!
On Friday, the 39-year-old reality star shared a look at her growing son, who gave a subtle nod to the 42-year-old beauty mogul.
KoKo dropped a snap via her Instagram story of little Tatum rocking a black t-shirt that features a collage of Kim's most iconic looks, plus matching denim shorts and white slip-on shoes.
The shirt had "Kim Kardashian" in bold red lettering in the middle and the SKIMs mogul in her "wet dress" from the 2019 Met Gala, a neon yellow dress with a high pony, and a racy white, cutout dress.
The post didn't have a caption, but did it really need one?
Nonetheless, it would appear that little Tatum may have already picked Kim as his favorite aunt.
Is Khloé Kardashian ready to date again?
Meanwhile, an insider spilled to ET some interesting insight into KoKo's love life.
The source dished that The Kardashians star "isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now."
They continued, "Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life."
KoKo shares her son and daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who the insider shared is in "frequent communication" with the Good American founder and "co-parenting well."
During season 4 of the Hulu reality TV series, viewers saw the NBA star attempt to reconcile with Khloé even though she was adamant that the two weren't getting back together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian