Who sent Khloé Kardashian "humongous" flowers for her birthday?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got an early jump on Cancer season with a few stunning floral arrangements which she showed off on Instagram!

Feed me Seymour! Khloé Kardashian showed off her stunning floral arrangements on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Kardashians star's birthday celebrations are in full bloom.

Over the weekend, KoKo showed off the huge floral arrangements she received ahead of her 39th trip around the sun on her Instagram stories.

The stunning and honestly over-the-top bouquets weren't sent by a secret admirer or her unfaithful ex, Tristan Thompson.

Per KoKo, the "humongous" designs were gifted to her by floral and event designer Taleen Vartanian.

While showing off the gorgeous, multicolored blooms, the mom of two made a witty reference to the 1982 musical Little Shop of Horrors.

"This is humongous!! Wow!!! Feed me, Seymour," KoKo jokingly wrote over a photo of a massive round arrangement.

The reality star proceeded to post more birthday flowers that were also sent to her by the athleisure brand Fabletics.