Who sent Khloé Kardashian "humongous" flowers for her birthday?
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got an early jump on Cancer season with a few stunning floral arrangements which she showed off on Instagram!
The Kardashians star's birthday celebrations are in full bloom.
Over the weekend, KoKo showed off the huge floral arrangements she received ahead of her 39th trip around the sun on her Instagram stories.
The stunning and honestly over-the-top bouquets weren't sent by a secret admirer or her unfaithful ex, Tristan Thompson.
Per KoKo, the "humongous" designs were gifted to her by floral and event designer Taleen Vartanian.
While showing off the gorgeous, multicolored blooms, the mom of two made a witty reference to the 1982 musical Little Shop of Horrors.
"This is humongous!! Wow!!! Feed me, Seymour," KoKo jokingly wrote over a photo of a massive round arrangement.
The reality star proceeded to post more birthday flowers that were also sent to her by the athleisure brand Fabletics.
Khloé Kardashian celebrates grand opening of Good American store
Khloé's celebratory weekend didn't stop with her stunning bouquets, as the business mogul also commemorated her brand, Good American, opening its first store in Santa Monica with momager Kris Jenner.
For the occasion, the CEO of the clothing line flaunted her six-pack in an all-denim outfit with an oversized jacket and a pair of high-waisted jeans.
So it seems KoKo isn't just celebrating her big birthday this Cancer season!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian