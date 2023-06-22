Khloé Kardashian talks baby "struggles" and Michele Morrone rumors

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian dished on feeding her newborn son and that viral Michele Morrone pic on The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian shared more life updates with her son Tatum on the latest episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Thursday's episode of the Kardashian family's Hulu reality TV series wasn't all about the drama as viewers got another glimpse into KoKo's journey with her new son Tatum.

The 38-year-old Good American CEO told her mom, Kris Jenner, that her little one "struggled" keeping milk down.

"He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down," KoKo shared.



Apparently little Tatum had the same problems with grandma Kris, who said, "When he was at my house it was coming up, and I said, 'This is exactly what Kourtney did when she was a baby,'" and noted that this stemmed from her not "nursing" Kourt.

Khloé welcomed her little one via surrogacy in August, which she said has caused her guilt, and made bonding with him challenging.

"That's the problem. That's where this all stems from," Khloé agreed.