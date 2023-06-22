Khloé Kardashian talks baby "struggles" and Michele Morrone rumors
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian dished on feeding her newborn son and that viral Michele Morrone pic on The Kardashians.
Thursday's episode of the Kardashian family's Hulu reality TV series wasn't all about the drama as viewers got another glimpse into KoKo's journey with her new son Tatum.
The 38-year-old Good American CEO told her mom, Kris Jenner, that her little one "struggled" keeping milk down.
"He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down," KoKo shared.
Apparently little Tatum had the same problems with grandma Kris, who said, "When he was at my house it was coming up, and I said, 'This is exactly what Kourtney did when she was a baby,'" and noted that this stemmed from her not "nursing" Kourt.
Khloé welcomed her little one via surrogacy in August, which she said has caused her guilt, and made bonding with him challenging.
"That's the problem. That's where this all stems from," Khloé agreed.
Khloé Kardashian talks "exciting" Michele Morrone after Tristan Thompson split
Elsewhere, while KoKo was in Milan supporting Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, the mom of two got her groove back, sort of, with 365 actor Michele Morrone.
"I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular," she gushed in her confessional.
"He's so fine."
After Khloé and Michele sat next to each other at the fashion show, she introduced him to her friends backstage.
KoKo added, "I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy."
The "tough year" the star probably alluded to was her messy split from Tristan Thompson.
Though KoKo and the hunky actor's flirty moment only resulted in a photo-op, The Kardashians star was thankful to Kim for helping her get her mojo back.
"I think that's so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan."
"Thank you, Keeks," Khloé added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian