Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spark drama at the Met Gala?

New York, New York - What went down when exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ran into each other at the 2023 Met Gala ?

Did Kim Kardashian (r) and Pete Davidson have an awkward run-in at the Met Gala? © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was to be expected that the former couple would have some sort of interaction during fashion's big night.

But according to Us Weekly, Kim and Pete's reunion wasn't in the least bit awkward!

"Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit," an insider told the outlet.

"He's glad they're both very mature and handled the breakup like adults," the source added.

The 42-year-old SKIMs owner and her former boyfriend were photographed at this year's Met Gala chatting it up with singer Usher.

While the Kardashians star arrived to the annual event with her mini-me North West, Pete attended the event solo, though he is rumored to be dating fellow actor Sui-Chase Wonder.

Still, the insider noted that the amicable split between the exes back in August is what "make things easier" for the pair.