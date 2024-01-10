Kourtney Kardashian slammed by Travis Barker's ex: "I don't have to like that f**king family"

Los Angeles, California - Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has opened up about why she's not a fan of the Blink-182 drummer's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian .

Shanna Moakler (r), ex-wife of Travis Barker, opened up this week about why she's not a fan of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian (c). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @shannamoakler

Her interview spot on the Dumb Blonde podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, has already gone viral. In it, Shanna spilled the tea (again) about how difficult she's found co-parenting with Barker since he and Kourtney started dating in early 2021.

"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis – even when we weren't together – always wanted to be the 'super dad,'" Shanna said.

"And I'm like, 'Bro, you win. You're the winner here. You have all the money, and... you're the winner.'"

Shanna and Travis got married back in 2004, with the former later attributing their 2008 divorce to Trav's alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.

Travis and Kourtney, who tied the knot in 2022, have become a close-knit blended family, and Travis and Shanna's two children, Alabama (18) and Landon (20), bonding with their step-mom has long been a sore point with the Miss New York winner.

"I think when the Kardashians first came around, [the kids] were enamored," she continued. "I think there was a lot of glitter and fame, and they watched [the Kardashians] on TV, and now their dad is dating one, and they're going to be on the show... I think they got caught up in that."

The former pageant contestant appears to suggest that her kids were influenced by Kourt and Travis, buying them designer gifts, taking them to high-profile events, and meeting celebs, adding that she herself "can't give them that."