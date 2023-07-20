Kourtney and Kim Kardashian hash out their differences amid heated feud

Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians , Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had another heart-to-heart about their Dolce & Gabbana feud.

Kim (r.) and Kourtney Kardashian had a second chat about their recent feud on The Kardashians. © College: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & kimkardashian

It appears Kim and Kourt's sibling rivalry has been resolved, at least for the time being.

On the latest episode of the reality TV series, the sisters, including Khloé Kardashian, continued hashing out their issues.

"My purpose in having this second talk and even having the first talk and not just avoiding it is that I do want to have a relationship with my sisters," the Poosh owner said.

"I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."

Kourt, who's currently expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker, then told Kim, "This is about moving forward and not thinking about the past. I don't feel cared about when I'm overlooked."