Did Kim Kardashian make a peace offering to Kourtney Kardashian?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shown support for Kourtney Kardashian after the intense trailer for The Kardashians season 4.

Kim Kardashian may have extended an olive branch to Kourtney Kardashian following the bombshell trailer for The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & kimkardashian

Are the sisters back on good terms?

Following the preview for the Hulu reality TV series' next season, the 42-year-old SKIMs founder made a kind gesture by showing Kourt's Lemme brand some love.

On Kim's Instagram story from Wednesday night, The Kardashians star shared a snap of a bottle the Lemme Glow vitamins.

"Night Routine. My fave gummy so far! Peach Flavor," she captioned the pic and also tagged Kourt and the brand's official IG page.

The Poosh mogul reposted her sister's shoutout via her respective story, which seems to suggest the siblings are at least on speaking terms.

Nonetheless, Kim and Kourt's relationship remains up in the air, per the tense official trailer for The Kardashians season 4.

Last season, the oldest Kardashian siblings were at odds over Kim's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration after Kourt's Italian nuptials to Travis Barker heavily featured fashion from the iconic brand.