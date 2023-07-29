What to expect in the Kardashians season four

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians' saga is far from over as the next season for the reality TV show is coming sooner than expected!

Here's what may go down when The Kardashians returns for its fourth season. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & APress

Like it or not, it has been confirmed that the famous-for-being-famous family will be gracing screens again in September.

Season three of the Hulu reality series saw more drama for the clan with explosive feuds, divorces, unexpected deaths, and more.

It'll be only a few month until the world is back keeping up with Kim, Khloé, and the rest of the Kardashians.

That means there's no better time to break down what may go down next season.

Here's what to expect in season four for The Kardashians!