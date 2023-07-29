What to expect in the Kardashians season four
Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians' saga is far from over as the next season for the reality TV show is coming sooner than expected!
Like it or not, it has been confirmed that the famous-for-being-famous family will be gracing screens again in September.
Season three of the Hulu reality series saw more drama for the clan with explosive feuds, divorces, unexpected deaths, and more.
It'll be only a few month until the world is back keeping up with Kim, Khloé, and the rest of the Kardashians.
That means there's no better time to break down what may go down next season.
Here's what to expect in season four for The Kardashians!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pregnancy journey
Clearly, one of the pivotal storylines next season will highlight Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's exciting pregnancy.
The Poosh owner is expecting a boy with her rockstar hubby after the two struggled to conceive.
The happy moment will surely play out come September, plus showing how the Kardashian-Jenners reacted to the news.
Hopefully, the couple clarifies whether Travis did indeed share the little guy's name.
How Kylie Jenner's romance with Timotheé Chalamet began
Kylie Jenner's personal life isn't covered as in-depth as her older siblings' on the reality series.
Still, one can hope that the mom of two will spill the tea on how the heck she and Timothée Chalamet came to be.
Kylie split from her baby daddy Travis Scott earlier this year and immediately started sparking dating rumors with the Oscar winner.
The rumors were seemingly confirmed to be true when the two made their first public appearance.
While the world is here for this new romance, a little insight into the relationship will be greatly appreciated!
Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny really serious?
Kendall Jenner is also very coy about her private life.
But this hasn't stopped her from publicly smooching her new boyfriend, Bad Bunny.
The supermodel and the Grammy winner started dating chatter when they pulled a Kravis and displayed raunchy PDA in a club.
In season three, Kris Jenner "manifested" an engagement for Kenny soon, and there's been talk she's "in love" with Mr. Bunny, suggesting things may be serious between the two.
Will the 818 Tequila owner be rocking a ring this season?
Find out what will happen when The Kardashians season four premieres September 28!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & APress