Kourtney Kardashian's fiery feud with Kim led her to exit family group chats
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian apparently removed herself from the various group chats after seeing the footage of her explosive feud with Kim!
It's no secret that the 43-year-old Poosh owner will be getting into it with her fashionable sister on season 3 of The Kardashians.
But it seems the pair's feud caused a pretty significant ripple effect amongst the Kar-Jenner clan.
While speaking at a Hulu FYC event this week, Khloé Kardashian gave more insight into just how awkward it's been for the family to relive the messy drama.
Sharing her reaction to watching back the scenes of the drama, the Good American CEO said to Kourt, "This is when you and Kim, Oh my God! I now have to hear on our family group chat about these two for the next four months."
Khloé then went on to reveal that Mrs. Barker had actually removed herself from four different family group chats as a result of the drama.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's tense feud led to some serious family drama
"I removed myself from the chat," Kourtney said, to which Khloé replied, "And I added you back."
KoKo added, "I said, 'You're actually going to sit here, you're going to listen to all of us.'"
"So I added her back to four chats and she keeps going, 'How am I back in this chat?'" the mom of two continued.
The latest update about Kim and Kourt's dramatic fallout comes after the newest episode of the Hulu series teased the pair's beef will begin next week!
