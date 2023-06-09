Kourtney Kardashian's fiery feud with Kim led her to exit family group chats

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian apparently removed herself from the various group chats after seeing the footage of her explosive feud with Kim !

Kourtney Kardashian's (r) feud with Kim was apparently very painful for the family to watch. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

It's no secret that the 43-year-old Poosh owner will be getting into it with her fashionable sister on season 3 of The Kardashians.

But it seems the pair's feud caused a pretty significant ripple effect amongst the Kar-Jenner clan.

While speaking at a Hulu FYC event this week, Khloé Kardashian gave more insight into just how awkward it's been for the family to relive the messy drama.

Sharing her reaction to watching back the scenes of the drama, the Good American CEO said to Kourt, "This is when you and Kim, Oh my God! I now have to hear on our family group chat about these two for the next four months."

Khloé then went on to reveal that Mrs. Barker had actually removed herself from four different family group chats as a result of the drama.