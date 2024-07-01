Does Kim Kardashian have a new "crush" on another athlete?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian could have her eyes on another athlete after her spilt from Odell Beckham Jr.!

Kim Kardashian apparently has a crush on one her SKIMs models, who also happen to be an athlete. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Per insiders, the 43-year-old mogul may be crushing on one of her newest SKIMs models, English soccer star Jude Bellingham.

The 21-year-old midfielder made his debut as the newest star for Kim's men's underwear line in June via Instagram, where he rocked various colors of briefs for the campaign.

Apparently, a tipster told Heat that The Kardashians star "can't stop talking about how hot Jude is."

They continued, "He lives in Madrid, and she's heard he's in a relationship, but it's no secret that if he were to become available, Kim would be there.

"Jude is hot, and she sees nothing wrong with her crush."

If the gossip is true, then this wouldn't be the first athlete that Kim's sparked love chatter with recently!

The beauty magnate was said to have been dating the Baltimore Ravens player for a few months before things reportedly ended in March.