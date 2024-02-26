Has Kim Kardashian put lawyer dreams "on pause" because of Kanye West?

Los Angeles, California - Has Kim Kardashian put her dreams of passing the state bar exam on pause as she juggles her hectic schedule and parenthood with her ex Kanye West ?

Has Kim Kardashian (r.) put her dreams of passing the state bar exam and becoming a lawyer on pause, and is it because of her ex-husband Kanye West? © Collage: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Despite keeping up with her advocacy work by visiting prisons and regularly promoting death row appeal petitions on her Instagram stories, Kim may have slowed down on actually nabbing that law degree.

An insider reportedly told The Sun that Kim's legal career is "a pain for [her] right now."

According to the source, the SKIMS mogul struggled with how "tedious" and "never-ending" the law school work was last year.

"She can’t drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn’t pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform," they said.



And with four young kids plus multiple businesses like SKIMS and her SKKN beauty line to contend with, it's no wonder the Kardashians star is being pulled in so many different directions!

The source also claimed that "the biggest problem she has for not being able to progress to the [state] bar exams or dedicate her time to study is Kanye."

"Because he is such an unreliable father at the moment, she can’t count on or rely on him" for help with the kids."

Ye has been under steady public scrutiny for his continued antisemitic remarks and for his allegedly controlling and objectifying treatment of new wife Bianca Censori.