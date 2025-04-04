Has Kim Kardashian reached out to Bianca Censori after Kanye West split?

Los Angeles, California - Shortly after Bianca Censori split from Kanye West, the controversial rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , reportedly reached out to her.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old reality star tried to get in touch with Bianca as soon as the 30-year-old architect broke up with Ye.

However, Bianca is said to have "ignored" Kim's attempts.

"Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she's there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to," an insider dished.

The source went on to say that Kim is aware she and Bianca are in different situations, as the SKIMS mogul shares four children with the 47-year-old musician.

Still, she felt that she was the only one who could truly understand what Bianca had been through.

Kim was reportedly not looped in about the pair's split and only found out through the media, like the rest of the world.

Kanye revealed what led to the breakup in a new song, which suggested that Bianca decided to leave him over his offensive and "disturbing" social media rants.