Inside Kim Kardashian's new plan for helping the Menendez brothers

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian apparently has big plans for Erik and Lyle Menendez if they're released from prison!

The Kardashians star is reportedly following in her late father's footsteps amid the convicted murderers' resentencing.

Following Kim's petition for Eric and Lyle's freedom, an insider spilled to In Touch that the businesswoman wanted to help the brothers deal with the public scrutiny.

The tipster explained that the brothers are "going to need real friends who understand the pressures of fame, and Kim wants to be that person."

They added that Kim's "committed to guiding through all the insanity Hollywood has to offer, especially with how much it’s changed over the last 40 years."

The criminal justice advocate visited the Menendez brothers, who are currently serving a life sentence for the 1989 murder of their parents, a month before her passionate plea in support of their release.