Is Katy Perry upset over Kim Kardashian's cheeky moment with Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry has reportedly reacted to Orlando Bloom's (r.) cheeky moment with Kim Kardashian (l.). © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ANDREA RENAULT / AFP

After the Pirates of the Caribbean alum was caught gawking at the 43-year-old SKIMs founder's famous backside, an insider spilled to Life & Style on Saturday that Katy isn't fretting over the incident!

The informant explained that the pop star is "secure" in her relationship with Orlando and doesn't even blame him for checking out Kim's booty.

They explained that the Dark Horse hitmaker "says she'd do the same if a hot guy were in her face, and Orlando would have no issue with it."

Additionally, the tipster claims that Katy appreciates her fiancé's flirty behavior as it "keeps the spark" between them alive.

They added that the Grammy-winning artist and her baby daddy are "at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun," so long as it never "crosses any lines into cheating territory."