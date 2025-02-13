Kim Kardashian makes big confession about Kanye West divorce
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shed light on her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West on The Kardashians.
On the February 13 episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the 44-year-old mogul reflected on her split from the rapper after seven years of marriage.
After Khloé Kardashian filled Kim and their mom, Kris Jenner, in on her reunion with ex Lamar Odom, the SKIMs co-founder revealed she related to KoKo's grief over losing the "love of her life."
"That's the hardest part. I've been there," Kim told her sister, seemingly alluding to Kanye, who continues to make headlines for shocking hate-filled outbursts.
She continued, "When you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality, and then they're not the same person, and you can't ever get that person back, but you can't live with the new person. I get it."
Kim, who shares four kids with Ye, filed for divorce from the controversial artist in 2021, and the split was finalized the following year.
Kim Kardashian says she wasn't "planning" to divorce Kanye West
The reality star's breakup with Ye was a tumultuous one, as the exes dealt with co-parenting issues and the Yeezy founder's toxic love bombing.
In her confessional, Kim shared, "It's tougher when you don't want your marriage to end off of personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end."
She added, "When you weren't planning on that and that's not really the outcome you want but that's no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."
Cover photo: Collage: LARRY BUSACCA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP