Kim Kardashian makes big confession about Kanye West divorce

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shed light on her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian reflected on her rollercoaster divorce from Kanye West (l.) on The Kardashians. © Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On the February 13 episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the 44-year-old mogul reflected on her split from the rapper after seven years of marriage.

After Khloé Kardashian filled Kim and their mom, Kris Jenner, in on her reunion with ex Lamar Odom, the SKIMs co-founder revealed she related to KoKo's grief over losing the "love of her life."

"That's the hardest part. I've been there," Kim told her sister, seemingly alluding to Kanye, who continues to make headlines for shocking hate-filled outbursts.

She continued, "When you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality, and then they're not the same person, and you can't ever get that person back, but you can't live with the new person. I get it."

Kim, who shares four kids with Ye, filed for divorce from the controversial artist in 2021, and the split was finalized the following year.