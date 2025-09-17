Is Kim Kardashian ready to ditch reality TV?

Los Angeles, California - Will Kim Kardashian scale back from her time on The Kardashians amid her busy career ?

Kim Kardashian may cut back her time on The Kardashians, as she's reportedly reached her limit with juggling her busy career. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Per The National Enquirer, the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate has become "realistic" about trying to balance it all, and the revelation reportedly has her momager Kris Jenner "freaking out."

A tipster tattled, "Between her growing business empire and her four kids, and her ambitions with social justice and her law career, there just aren't enough hours in the day, something's got to give."

That "something" could be the family's reality TV series, which the insider claimed "is the last thing" on Kim's "priority list."

The SKIMS co-founder – who shares her four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex, Kanye West – has considered herself a "single mom," and the source noted that because she's "juggling" so many things, she feels that her sisters "can pick up the slack."