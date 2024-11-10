Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message about the "sad part" of motherhood

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared an emotional message about motherhood as she continues co-parenting with her ex, Kanye West .

The 44-year-old reality star posted the cryptic quote via her Instagram story on Saturday.

"The sad part about motherhood is that you're raising the one person you can't live without… to be able to live without you," the post read.

The message comes after recent reports that Kim has been "pretty much a single mom" to her four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Though the two had seemed to be co-parenting successfully, insiders have alleged that Kanye is not around much, leaving the SKIMs mogul to juggle parenting duties with her busy career.

The 47-year-old musician is also rumored to be eyeing a move to Tokyo, with insiders claiming "Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead."

Meanwhile, Kim has landed in a bit of hot water after plugging Saint's new YouTube channel shortly after she shut down the eight-year-old's first page for sharing political posts.