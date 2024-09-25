Is Kim Kardashian worried about her kids' safety when they're with Kanye West?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has gone the extra mile to make sure her kids are safe around Kanye West !

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (l.) feuding over their kids' safety? © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Though the exes are putting their four kids first, the 43-year-old reality star apparently doesn't trust the rapper's parenting.

Per The Sun, Kim has gone the extra mile to make sure her kiddies – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – are safe while with the rap star by hiring trusted nannies and security guards.

An insider spilled that The Kardashians star's decision was influenced by Ye's alarming public behavior, saying, "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security."

The tipster explained that the West kids have "a very tight schedule," and Kim's getting more concerned amid Ye and wife Bianca Censori's many controversies.

They added, "Every week, it's something different, and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in."