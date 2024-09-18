Kim Kardashian's kids are all grown up in "school daze" family pics
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's kiddies are all grown up as they head back to school!
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old mogul showed off her tribe via Instagram in honor of the new school year.
The series of shots first featured a sweet selfie of Kimmy Cakes and her little ones – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
In the following pic, the West kids posed in their school uniforms, while the last snap showed The Kardashians star throwing up a peace sign next to the quartet.
North was the most shocking out of the bunch as the pre-teen, who rocked braids with two mini-buns at the top of her head, nearly towered over her mom!
Even the SKIMs founder's followers were stunned by the 11-year-old's growth, with one fan writing, "Wait that's Northie??????"
Another user commented, "Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp."
The mom of four certainly had a memorable summer – from their family trips, her son Saint's new YouTube channel, plus her kids' interest in helping her find the "perfect" man!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian