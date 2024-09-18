Kim Kardashian's kids are all grown up in "school daze" family pics

Where has the time gone? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's four kids look unrecognizable in the new pics the mogul shared in honor of school starting again!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's kiddies are all grown up as they head back to school!

All four of Kim Kardashian's (l.) kids are heading back to school, though fans can hardly believe how fast they've grown!
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old mogul showed off her tribe via Instagram in honor of the new school year.

The series of shots first featured a sweet selfie of Kimmy Cakes and her little ones – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the following pic, the West kids posed in their school uniforms, while the last snap showed The Kardashians star throwing up a peace sign next to the quartet.

North was the most shocking out of the bunch as the pre-teen, who rocked braids with two mini-buns at the top of her head, nearly towered over her mom!

Even the SKIMs founder's followers were stunned by the 11-year-old's growth, with one fan writing, "Wait that's Northie??????"

Another user commented, "Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp."

The mom of four certainly had a memorable summer – from their family trips, her son Saint's new YouTube channel, plus her kids' interest in helping her find the "perfect" man!

