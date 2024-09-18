Kim Kardashian's kids are all grown up in "school daze" family pics

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's kiddies are all grown up as they head back to school!

All four of Kim Kardashian's (l.) kids are heading back to school, though fans can hardly believe how fast they've grown! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old mogul showed off her tribe via Instagram in honor of the new school year.

The series of shots first featured a sweet selfie of Kimmy Cakes and her little ones – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the following pic, the West kids posed in their school uniforms, while the last snap showed The Kardashians star throwing up a peace sign next to the quartet.

North was the most shocking out of the bunch as the pre-teen, who rocked braids with two mini-buns at the top of her head, nearly towered over her mom!

Even the SKIMs founder's followers were stunned by the 11-year-old's growth, with one fan writing, "Wait that's Northie??????"

Another user commented, "Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp."