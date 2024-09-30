Kanye "Ye" West reportedly hits back at Kim Kardashian's parenting demands!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's parenting issues have escalated, with the rapper now reportedly hitting back at his exes' demands!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (l.) are said to be at odds over their parenting styles. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

According to The Sun, the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul is turning the tables on his former wife amid disagreements over their parenting styles.

Insiders spilled that Ye is now attacking Kim for allowing their four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – to appear on the family's reality TV series, The Kardashians.

It's no secret that this has been an issue for the Flashing Lights hitmaker, but Kim has argued that their children "love being on TV."

Still, tipsters say that Ye "is playing Kim at her own game."

"He's against her putting the kids on the family reality show and on TikTok, so he's put them on stage," an insider added.