Khloé Kardashian's son hilariously mistakes Kourtney for Kris Jenner!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian had a sweet moment with her nephew Tatum – until Khloé 's baby boy made a hysterical blunder!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) hilariously clapped back at her nephew, Tatum, who mistook her for his grandma. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash & khloekardashian

On Thursday's finale of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old Poosh founder returned state-side after her Australia takeover with hubby Travis Barker and their kids.

While on FaceTime with the Good American owner, KoKo's adorable 23-month-old son came on the screen as his mom tried to get him to say hello.

Yet, instead of Tatum calling Kourtney "Aunt Kourt," he exclaimed, "Lovey," which happens to be his nickname for his grandma, Kris Jenner!

The remark immediately garnered a look from the Lemme founder despite her sister insisting that the comment "wasn't an insult."

"Do I look like I'm in my 60s?" the mom of four quipped back at her cute nephew.