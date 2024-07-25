Khloé Kardashian's son hilariously mistakes Kourtney for Kris Jenner!
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian had a sweet moment with her nephew Tatum – until Khloé's baby boy made a hysterical blunder!
On Thursday's finale of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old Poosh founder returned state-side after her Australia takeover with hubby Travis Barker and their kids.
While on FaceTime with the Good American owner, KoKo's adorable 23-month-old son came on the screen as his mom tried to get him to say hello.
Yet, instead of Tatum calling Kourtney "Aunt Kourt," he exclaimed, "Lovey," which happens to be his nickname for his grandma, Kris Jenner!
The remark immediately garnered a look from the Lemme founder despite her sister insisting that the comment "wasn't an insult."
"Do I look like I'm in my 60s?" the mom of four quipped back at her cute nephew.
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes a rare cameo on The Kardashians
In her confessional, Kourt explained, "Obviously, [Kris is] my mom, and she's beautiful. And she's 20-something years older than me, so it's not like the ultimate compliment. Or it kind of is, I guess?"
Later, Kourt and her family are seen gathering at Kylie Jenner's mansion for a family dinner, where her 14-year-old son, Mason, made a rare cameo!
The teen was captured hugging his mom after deciding to stay behind in Los Angeles while Kourt and her clan went down under.
Here's to hoping we see more of Mason next season on The Kardashians!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @khloékardashian