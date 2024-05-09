Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking challenges bonding with baby Tatum
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shared more insight into her difficult time bonding with her baby boy Tatum.
Earlier this week, the 39-year-old business mogul shared on the SHE MD podcast that she felt "detached" from her son, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.
KoKo dished that she kept the news a secret as her ex, Tristan Thompson, fathered another baby at the same time.
The Kardashians star further shared that she began "hysterically crying" after finding out that her surrogate was giving birth earlier than expected, and she couldn't spend a "last weekend" with her daughter True.
Due to KoKo's reaction, her doctor, Thaïs Aliabadi, who was also on the podcast, offered to take her son while the reality star got adjusted.
Khloé explained, "She goes, 'You know what?’ I'll deliver the baby. I'll take the baby, and you let me know when you're ready to pick him up.'"
"And I was like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Who does this? Who even offers that?'" she continued. "And she did. And I remember I was like to myself, 'Khloé, f**king snap out of it. This is life. We got to do this.'"
Khloé Kardashian shares why it took eight months to name her son
Meanwhile, the Revenge Body host admitted it took her "eight months" to name Tatum but gave him the moniker "Papa" for a while.
KoKo added, "Papa was a lot that I would use, but that was tough for me naming him because it’s interesting because I wasn't carrying him, I didn't really feel anything."
Khloé's journey as a single mom of two will be further highlighted when The Kardashians season 5 debuts on May 23.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian