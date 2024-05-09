Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking challenges bonding with baby Tatum

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shared more insight into her difficult time bonding with her baby boy Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian (l.) got honest about having a breakdown before welcoming her son Tatum. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old business mogul shared on the SHE MD podcast that she felt "detached" from her son, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.

KoKo dished that she kept the news a secret as her ex, Tristan Thompson, fathered another baby at the same time.

The Kardashians star further shared that she began "hysterically crying" after finding out that her surrogate was giving birth earlier than expected, and she couldn't spend a "last weekend" with her daughter True.

Due to KoKo's reaction, her doctor, Thaïs Aliabadi, who was also on the podcast, offered to take her son while the reality star got adjusted.

Khloé explained, "She goes, 'You know what?’ I'll deliver the baby. I'll take the baby, and you let me know when you're ready to pick him up.'"

"And I was like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Who does this? Who even offers that?'" she continued. "And she did. And I remember I was like to myself, 'Khloé, f**king snap out of it. This is life. We got to do this.'"