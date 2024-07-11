Kim Kardashian meets Gypsy Rose Blanchard and makes amends with Khloé
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's anticipated meet-up with Gypsy Rose Blanchard has finally unfolded on The Kardashians!
Thursday's episode of the reality TV series featured the 43-year-old mogul and the controversial public figure having a candid talk about Gypsy's potential involvement in Kim's prison reform.
During their sit-down, the SKIMs founder admitted that she wanted to meet with the former inmate because she could be "really impactful with youth and abuse."
Gypsy, in turn, gave Kim "major kudos" for agreeing to meet with her despite the "backlash" surrounding her.
The 32-year-old was released from prison last December after serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder for the death of her mother, who had subjected her to years of horrific abuse.
"It was a very big honor to get to meet her, and I know that prison reform is definitely something that she's passionate about, and it's something that I'm passionate about, so to get to connect with her and talk about that was a wonderful experience," the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star said.
This wasn't the only candid talk Kimmy Cakes had this episode as she also – albeit begrudgingly – admitted that her sister Khloé was right when it comes to being a "stricter" parent.
Kim admits Khloé Kardashian was right and gets stricter with kids
As the famous family reunited for the season 5 promo pics, the AHS star told her sister that she "finally has peace" in her house.
Kim explained that she got advice from a therapist, adding, "Why can I run these like businesses and be really firm, and I just like turn into a big p***y when I'm at home? I can't do that, like this is my most important job. I can't have anyone run over me."
KoKo agreed, noting, "Well, it's better to nip it now before they're older and then it's like mutiny."
Kim, who dragged Khloé for have a "stick up her a**" due to her "rigid" schedule, digressed, "I was just being really lenient, because it was easier for me, and I was like, I can't."
"I put my all into like everything else," she continued. "This has to be my all times a million."
"I'm basically turning into Kourtney and Khloé," Kim added. The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & ETIENNE LAURENT/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP