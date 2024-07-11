Kim Kardashian meets Gypsy Rose Blanchard and makes amends with Khloé

Kim Kardashian finally sat down with Gypsy Rose Blanchard (l.) and talked about the former inmate's impact on The Kardashians. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & ETIENNE LAURENT/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Thursday's episode of the reality TV series featured the 43-year-old mogul and the controversial public figure having a candid talk about Gypsy's potential involvement in Kim's prison reform.

During their sit-down, the SKIMs founder admitted that she wanted to meet with the former inmate because she could be "really impactful with youth and abuse."

Gypsy, in turn, gave Kim "major kudos" for agreeing to meet with her despite the "backlash" surrounding her.

The 32-year-old was released from prison last December after serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder for the death of her mother, who had subjected her to years of horrific abuse.

"It was a very big honor to get to meet her, and I know that prison reform is definitely something that she's passionate about, and it's something that I'm passionate about, so to get to connect with her and talk about that was a wonderful experience," the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star said.

This wasn't the only candid talk Kimmy Cakes had this episode as she also – albeit begrudgingly – admitted that her sister Khloé was right when it comes to being a "stricter" parent.