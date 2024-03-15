Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have another run-in at Kanye West's Rolling Loud set!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were seen supporting Kanye West for his Rolling Loud set. Could the two be on the road to friendship?

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Bianca Censori (l.) were seen in the same vicinity again for Kanye West's Rolling Loud set on Thursday night. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ye & @kimkardashian

Alexa, play Sister Sledge's We Are Family – because those are the vibes the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul and the 29-year-old Yeezy designer are giving!

According to TMZ, Kim and Bianca were both spotted at Ye's live music performance on Thursday evening.

While there isn't any footage of the ladies together just yet, the outlet notes that Kim was also there to show support for her daughter North, who was set to perform her verse from the song Talking on stage with her dad.

While The Kardashians star kept her ensemble for the night casual, Censori once again showed some skin in a sheer black leotard and matching tights.