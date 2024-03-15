Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have another run-in at Kanye West's Rolling Loud set!

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori continue to show their maturity as the ladies were seen attending Rolling Loud in support of Kanye West's performance.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were seen supporting Kanye West for his Rolling Loud set. Could the two be on the road to friendship?

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Bianca Censori (l.) were seen in the same vicinity again for Kanye West's Rolling Loud set on Thursday night.
Alexa, play Sister Sledge's We Are Family – because those are the vibes the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul and the 29-year-old Yeezy designer are giving!

According to TMZ, Kim and Bianca were both spotted at Ye's live music performance on Thursday evening.

While there isn't any footage of the ladies together just yet, the outlet notes that Kim was also there to show support for her daughter North, who was set to perform her verse from the song Talking on stage with her dad.

Kanye West drops steamy photo shoot of Bianca Censori after Kim Kardashian meetup
While The Kardashians star kept her ensemble for the night casual, Censori once again showed some skin in a sheer black leotard and matching tights.

The American Horror Story actor and Kanye's new wifey were also recently captured hugging and standing near each other at the Donda artist's San Francisco listening party for his upcoming new album, Vultures 2.

