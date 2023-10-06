Did Kim Kardashian mock Kendall Jenner on American Horror Story?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may or may not have poked fun at little sister Kendall Jenner in the latest episode of American Horror Story: Delicate .

Kim Kardashian (l.) appeared to pay homage to Kendall Jenner's viral kitchen fail in the latest episode of American Horror Story: Delicate. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

Thursday's episode of the horror anthology series saw the 42-year-old's character, Siobhan, chopping up a cucumber as she prepared a salad.

The scene emphasized her cutting skills with a close-up shot at the start, and while the action may seem pretty standard, many fans are convinced it was a subtle reference to the 27-year-old model.

If you've somehow forgotten, Kendall went viral last year for her bafflingly bad kitchen skills, thanks to a clip from The Kardashians on Hulu.

In the scene, the 818 Tequila founder attempted to chop a cucumber for a salad, opting to place one hand over the end of it while snaking one arm under the other to cut it.

Kendall was mocked for the evidently out-of-touch culinary moment, and it seems her older sister isn't letting her forget it anytime soon!

Along with the seeming reference in AHS, Kim also recalled the moment in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians when she was asked where she ranks as the best chef in the family.