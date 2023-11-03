Ivanka Trump gets shut down in attempt to avoid Trump Org fraud trial during "school week"

New York, New York - Ivanka Trump was denied her request to stall her testimony in her father Donald Trump 's ongoing New York fraud trial after she argued it would cause her "undue hardship" during the school week.

According to CNN, attorneys for Ivanka filed a request to postpone her testimony on Thursday, claiming that forcing her to testify while her children are in school would cause her issues.

"Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied, and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard," her lawyers argued.

The higher court quickly denied the request in a filing that evening.

Ivanka and her team had also asked the court to pause the entire trial as they challenged a subpoena from Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case, for her to testify.

She and her two brothers - Don Jr. and Eric - helped their father run the Trump Organization. Initially, the siblings were listed as co-defendants in the case, but the appeals court dismissed Ivanka back in June after finding the allegations against her exceeded the statute of limitation. Don Jr. and Eric took the stand this week.