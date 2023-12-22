Kim Kardashian baffles fans with bizarre Christmas gift wrap

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has created the most Kardashian Christmas of all time with her unusual approach to gift wrap.

Kim Kardashian used SKIMs fabric to wrap her Christmas presents in this year. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old reality star's family won't be getting the typical festive paper wrapping on their presents under the tree this year, as Kim has taken her minimalist aesthetic to wild lengths.

So, what did she decide to use instead? SKIMs, of course!

Yep, you read that right, as Kim wrapped all of her gifts neatly in white fabric from her fashion brand's cotton jersey collection.

"I love how this turned out," Kim said in a clip of the gifts shared to her Instagram story on Friday.

"Everything wrapped in SKIMs cotton jersey, we can reuse it," she added.

Kim said that this year's holiday had a "Winter Wonderland" theme, which has been made clear by her many photos and videos of her extravagantly decorated home.

The fashion mogul's mansion includes everything from hallways of snow-frosted trees to a pianist performing on a white grand piano.